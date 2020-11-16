PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday

16th November 2021 – Copperbelt

*UPND WOMEN ON THE COPPERBELT CONDEMNS ATTACK ON CHARMAINE*

We the UPND Women on the Copperbelt Province want to condemn in the strongest terms possible the attack on our female Candidate Chamaine and others.

Not long ago, we witnessed condemned the inhumane treatment of our daughter Chanda Kambwili by the police and now we have just witnessed a brutal attack on Mama Chamaine.

We are calling yesterday’s act as a criminal offense in its highest order and we calling on the police to bring to book the perpetrators of the crime.

One wonders what the message behind the act was. Is it meant to scare and intimidate females in politics? Well, that won’t happen. We women shall not relent neither shall we be intimidated by such savagery behavior. If anything, we shall remain strong and steadfast in our quest to push our agenda of women participation in politics and fight for change in this country.

Change is coming and it is inevitable.

Furthermore, we want PF to know that we shall continue exercising our right of movement and right to attend public gatherings.

We refuse to be silenced by any one!

We hope the police will expeditously follow up this matter as there should be no sacred cows. No one is above the Law!!

ABASH savage behavior!! ABASH criminal attacks on our Women!!!

Lillian Kapusana

Chairlady

Copperbelt Provincial Women’s Wing