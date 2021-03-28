By Veronica Mwale cic Private Reporter.

COPPERBELT ~Kitwe.

UPND WOMEN ON THE COPPERBELT HITS

THE GROUND RUNNING IN RURAL AREAS

Saturday, March 27

…..United Party For National Development UPND women on the Copperbelt province have hit the ground running as they embark on rular Mobilization exercise….

The Copperbelt province women who were led by vice provincial chairlady Mrs Patricia Mwaanga today held meetings in lufwanyama’s Kakonge area and Kamfinsa constituency in kitwe district.

Addressing the women at the meetings in Kakonge area of Lufwanyama constituency and in Kamfinsa constituency of Kitwe District, UPND provincial vice chairlady Mrs Mwaanga called for unity of purpose ahead of the forthcoming general elections in August this year.

She said division amongst party members, especially on the women part, would drail the much needed focus and commitment towards mobilization of voters.

Mrs Mwaanga further urged women not to be reluctant with the massage of ‘People have changed’ saying the massage should actually motivate them to work extremely hard by going flat out and mobilize electorates who will turn up in huge numbers come August 12 to ensure that president Hakahinde Hichilema emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same meetings was the provincial trustee Mrs Indiana Musonda who also encouraged the women to be united and remain steadfast ahead of the general elections.

Cde Emmanuel Mwansa

Kitwe District IPS In Charge Of Media.

CIC PRESS TEAM