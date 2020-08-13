IT’S becoming more clear that the UPND will not dislodge President Edgar Lungu in 2021, says Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans.

He says the UPND is becoming weaker as 2021 draws near.

In an interview, the former tourism and arts deputy minister said the opposition especially the UPND leadership should appreciate what President Lungu was doing on developmental projects.

“People especially in the UPND are quick to attack His Excellency President Edgar Lungu whenever he undertakes national duties, the recent one is the Makeni bridge project. They are now saying COVID-19 when they themselves did not collect PPEs (personal protective equipment) when called upon. They lost the local government by-elections and yet they still claim to be popular. Ward election results are a reflection of how popular a party is at grassroots level,” Evans said. “We are being attacked left, right and centre, and Zambians have seen that it is an issue of sour grapes. If you live in a glass house don’t throw stones. What I mean is if you are weak don’t pretend to be a giant. As the leader of the ruling party in the province I want to tell the UPND and all Zambians that it is becoming more clear every day that the UPND will not dislodge President Edgar Lungu in 2021.”

He said interactions with his UPND colleagues has revealed cracks in the opposition political party.

On the parliamentary by-elections set for Mwansabombwe and Lukashya constituencies, Evans mocked the opposition by saying, “Don’t go to Mwansabombwe or Lukashya, just admit that you are losers. Throw in the towel.”

“President Edgar Lungu is not going to be derailed by distractors who want to mislead his attempts to do good for the Zambian people he so much loves. The opposition is keeping a blind eye to what we have done and want to mislead Zambians,” claimed Evans. “Come 2021, it’s Edgar Chagwa Lungu back in State House and more development that the nation so much desires. The UPND are becoming weaker with each day gone by and with what is happening they will lose some seats even here in Southern Province in 2021.”