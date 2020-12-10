UPND WRITES TO NRC REGISTRA OVER FOREIGNERS, UNDER AGE MINORS GETTING NRC AND THE BIASNESS OF THE PROCESS ON POLITICAL GROUNDS.

The UPND this afternoon wrote to the NRC national registrar to complain on the ongoing process which is so reportedly biased and selective on political grounds.

UPND deputy Secretary General Hon Patrick Mucheleka accompanied by Energy Chairperson Mr Charles Kaisala and National Women’s Chairlady of UPND Mrs Kabwiku the trio went to deliver a letter of complaints to the registrar for the aforementioned reasons. However the Zambia Police manning the registration offices tried to prevent the delegation leaders from delivering the letter citing the Covid 19 reasons that offices are closed from the public for 3 months. But the trio and other delegates confronted the police that it’s just a letter they are delivering and nothing else the police tried again to stop them until both parties agreed.

Speaking to CIC shortly after meeting Hon Mucheleka updated the media that they have delivered a letter of complaint to the chief Registration officer in charge and that she has acknowledged receiving and has promised to look into the matter.

Hon Mucheleka said among reasons put in the letter where complaints of foreigners who not Zambians being issued with NRCs in boarder provinces such as Luapula, Eastern, Muchinga and Northern provinces that including minors of ages below 12 years being given NRCs, he also said that places known to be UPND such as Northwestern, Southern and Western have been disadvantaged so much on various grounds where the people are being denied the public document which they are entitled to on technical grounds such as machine not working, genset not operational etc yet the same process is happening so fast in PF perceived areas. He said this was an of rigging on behalf of the PF.