ONE UPND YOUTH ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY INSULTING EDGAR LUNGU ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE.

POLICE in Lusaka arrested Victor Siamuzoka aged 31 of Chelstone for allegedly insulted Edgar Lungu on his official Facebook page.

Siamuzoka was picked like a common criminal on 3rd January around 02 : 00 hours from his house leaving his heavily pregnant wife struggling with two other children.

According to the law, the suspect is not suppose to be in cells for more than 48 hours without being charged or taken to court. Victor has been incarcerated for almost seven days without charges and the UPND lawyers will again push for his bond this morning.

Information has emerged that [ he ] Siamuzoka is not the author of the said insults but shared it in several Facebook groups.

The Fixing Team.