UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT youths have called on the police to immediately furnish the nation with charges that have been slapped on renowned Chingola based Patriotic Front member Kabaso Spax Mulenga who is currently detained at Chilenje police station in Lusaka.

And the youths are questioning the interest of senior PF members including ministers in the arrest of Spax whom they have frequently visited at his detention cell.

UPND National Youth information and Publicity Secretary Samuel Ngwira says it was unfortunate that the police has failed to update the nation on the charges that Spax was facing despite having been shuttled from one police station to another raising serious suspicions.

Mr. Ngwira said it was further a pity that the suspect who is facing a murder charge has continued to receive VIP treatment from PF officials including some named senior ministers who have continued to frequent his cell with the latest being as late as last night.

“We are demanding for answers from the police. We are aware that the police is under serious pressure to drop the charges against Spax.We need to know because this country has experienced alot of criminality in the recent past. Why should the PF be seen to be shielding criminal elements due to allegiance.We need answers”,he added.

