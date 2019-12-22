Press statement for immediate release

22nd December 2019

UPND YOUTHS MOURN SOLWEZI PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE ACCIDENT VICTIM

We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Ms. Muyunda Mboma, the Solwezi youth that was tragically killed by the speeding motorcade of President Edgar Lungu, and his mobilisation officials in Solwezi yesterday. Our prayers and thoughts are indeed with them considering that only a month ago, they lost another family member, a sister to the deceased.

As youths of the UPND who are concerned that a fellow youth at the prime of her life, has lost a precious life, we demand that the circumstances surrounding the death of late Muyunda must be thoroughly investigated. Some of the questions we need answers to, include whether the actual vehicle that hit Ms Mboma was part of the President’s detail. Who was driving the vehicle and was that driver part of the professional drivers trained in defensive driving. We also want to know why a vehicle on Presidential state detail would be loaded with party materials. This process must be led by independent processes and the findings made public as soon as possible.

We are tired of investigations of deaths connected to the state, being swept under the carpet and never to see the light of the day. Mapenzi Chibulo, Grazier Matapa, Versper Shumunzhila, Lawrence Banda have all gone cold. The reports going round that the deceased was crashed to death by a Presidential security vehicle, because of a stampede resulting from distribution of PF Chitenges literally throwing them at onlookers from a highly mobile vessel, is very sad.

It makes the case of utmost public interest, as this action recklessly compromised the safety of the people especially the children and old people.This appears to be a common practice by the PF who use state resources and time to campaign, and now a life has been tragically lost by this highly irresponsible act.

Citizens have witnessed in the past how PF cadres escorting Mr Lungu’s motorcade, have driven on opposite lanes, thereby endangering motorists, pedestrians and other road users, and have never been arrested by the Police. This should never ever happen again.

Subeta Mutelo

National Deputy Youth Chairperson

UPND