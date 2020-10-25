UPND YOUTHS OF NDOLA BLOCKED BY THE PF POLICE CADRES AND DENIED THEM TO ATTEND THE 56TH CELEBRATION OF OUR MOTHERLAND ZAMBIA AT FREEDOM STATUE.

By Dorothy Kachimba (Ndola).

It has come to our attention that,Lungu and his PF members have continues to violate the human rights across the Country!.

It is very unfortunately to PF government who are in ruling to block and deny the upnd youths of Ndola led by Youth Chairperson Mr.Lackson Chisenga to take part in celebrating the 56th year of our Motherland Zambia at freedom statue.

The PF government permitted only one person from the upnd party to attend the the celebration day while the PF and NDC youths were many,failure to that,they were all blocked.

Mr.Lackson together with his two vices Mr.Mulengu and a Chairlady Bertha were also blocked and denied to have an access of facing and talking to PF officials to question them for what causes the upnd youths of Ndola being blocked and denied them to participate while the PF youths and NDC youths were matching.

The three youth leaders said that,if as Zambians will be just sitting and watching the bad things are happening in our Country like this,Zambia is going to be like a Nigerian Country.

They questioned the PF Police Cadres to why they blocked us,the Police cadre said that,they are just following the instructions from the top PF Official Cadres.

Independence for everyone,but the PF they take it as their Party Celebration.

CIC Press Member.