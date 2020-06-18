Scores of United Party for National Development (UPND) 2021 aspiring candidates for local government this morning successfully filed in a petition to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) demanding for a reduction in the recently hiked nominations fees for the forthcoming 2021 tripartite elections.

In a petition letter addressed to the ECZ Chief Elections Officer, Patrick Nshindano, the aspiring councillors, who were led by Chawama’s Nkoloma ward aspiring candidate, Tom Matomola Likwanya, argued that the increased fees were not feasible for most candidates owing to the shocking high poverty levels, high cost of living and generally unemployed and economically disempowered youth population in the country.

The petitioners further stated that it was “shockingly” unjustifiable, unreasonable and unacceptable for the Commission, which recieves funds from donors and Government to come up with a nominations fee structure that automatically and sytematically disqualifies capable youths on the basis of financial status.

The petitioners further argued that the 150 percent increase in the nominations fees was an attempt by the PF to turn Zambia’s democracy into a dollar driven democracy similar to the apartheid of South Africa which systematically “excludes and deprives the youthful and capable leaders of our generation from running for elective office because of lack of funds.”