UPND YOUTHS QUESTION THE ATTACK AND ROBBERY STAGED BY PF CADRES AT CENTRAL POLICE – LISWANISO.

United Party for National Development-UPND-Deputy Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso says the PF cadres who staged a movie-style aggravated robbery at Lusaka Central Police Station a fortnight ago leave more questions than answers. Who send them considering that Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kamyongo is PF National Security Chairperson where the youths belong.

“what is the Police Inspector General (IG), Kakoma Kanganja saying about the embarrassment brought right at his door step?”

Mr Liswaniso mockingly stated that the ring leader of the aggravated robbery that has left most Zambians gasping for breath, has exposed state sponsored violence.

Mr Liswaniso noted that PF Eastern Province Youth Chairperson, Emmanuel Banda, who is currently at large was working with the ‘blessings’ of Mr Kampyongo and Mr Kanganja as they are friends Jay Jay.

He observed that there is no way the cadres would have managed to storm Lusaka Central Police Station under the watch of Lusaka Province Police Commissioner, Nelson Phiri if they had no support from Mr Kanganja and Mr Kampyongo, in charge of security respectively.

Mr Liswaniso, who stated that the Police were now paying a huge price for facilitating the creation of a monstrous youth cadre, and he argued that the next person who would be a culprit of the beating is the Head of State himself, Mr Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile Mr Liswaniso has strongly condemned the attack on police by PF cadres who unfortunately are under PF National Chairperson for Security, Mr Stephen Kampyongo