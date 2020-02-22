The United Party for National Development youths led by Munji Habeenzu who is Former Member of Parliament for Chikankata have reported a Chilufya Tayali to Police.

Mr. Munji Habeenzu says youths opted to report Chilufya Tayali to the Police for alarming the Nation that UPND are sponsors of the gassing in the Country.

He says many UPND youths have expressed concerns in the manner in which Mr. Tayali has been conducting himself.

Mr. Munji stated that the Police must move in to arrest Mr. Tayali before he puts the Country on fire.

Apart from gassing allegations, Mr. Tayali has also continue with hate speech towards Mr. Hichilema which has angered his Youths.