UPND YOUTHS VOW TO PROTECT HH FROM ATTEMPTED PF ATTACKS

By Chileshe Mwango

Opposition UPND Youths in Lusaka have vowed to protect their leader Hakainde Hichilema following threats from the ruling Patriotic Front that the opposition leader will not be allowed to conduct any political activities in any other part of Zambia other than southern province.

This is after PF members in various provinces reacted angrily to the booing of President Edgar Lungu by suspected UPND supporters in Monze District of Southern Province during his 2 days tour recently.

Addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson In charge Of Politics Anderson Banda has since urged Mr. Hichilema to immediately embark on a countrywide tour so that the youths can show that Zambia belongs to everyone regardless of party affiliation.

Mr. Banda said majority of the people that booed President Lungu in Monze are ordinary citizens who were merely expressing their displeasure over the manner the president is running the affairs of the country.

PHOENIX FM NEWS