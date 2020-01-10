UPND national youth information and publicity secretary Samuel Ngwira says the PF government should concentrate on reducing the prices of goods and services instead of preoccupying itself with scheming to arrest Hakainde Hichilema.

Ngwira said the opposition party would not allow another arrest on its president.

He warned home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo against pursuing Hichilema for arrest for persistently stating that he will win 2020 presidential election as doing so would degenerate into unrest among the already agitated citizens.

“We want to sternly warn Stephen Kampyongo that any evil plans to fabricate trumped up charges against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in order to arrest him will this time around be vehemently rejected by the people of Zambia. It is not a secret that the country is already in dire straits because of the suffering caused by the PF through corruption and theft resulting in untold suffering. Even UNIP at its worst cannot be compared with this moribund assemblage of thugs in suits like Kampyongo,” Ngwira said.

“The citizens are on the edge, stressed and just require a small spark, and yet Kampyongo and the PF are scheming to arrest the incoming president simply because he has said so. We will not allow it this time.”

He said “HH has not broken any law” because even “Edgar Lungu has been boasting that he will win in 2021, so have a lot of surrogate parties. They are allowed to hallucinate because democracy allows sleep walking, but what is treasonous about such statements?”

Ngwira said the PF must ‘Talk to the people’ if they think they were still wanted in office.

“PF and Kampyongo must concentrate on bringing down the prices of mealie-meal, fuel, electricity and other essentials of life instead of bringing down opposition leaders of HHs clout. That is what must occupy them for now, and not evil attempts to exclude President Hakainde Hichilema from the ballot paper in 2021 by fermenting silly and non-existent charges. Whether they like it or not, Zambians want change and have already made up their mind that HH is the next President of Zambia. You want proof?” wondered Ngwira.

Kampyongo was quoted in a section of the media warning Hichilema with arrest for persistently claiming that he would win the 2021 presidential election.

Kampyongo warned Hichilema not to break the law.

Hichilema recently cautioned the Electoral Commission of Zambia against rigging elections for the PF.