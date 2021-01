UPND YOUTHS WHO WAS ARRESTED DURING HH’s SUMMON AT POLICE FORCE HEADQUARTERS TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY 9:00hrs.

By Betson Sibanda

The matter in which 9 UPND youths stand charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace after they accompanied party President Hakainde Hichilema for questioning at force Headquarters on 23rd December 2020 comes up for mention this morning at 09:00hrs before Principal Resident Magistrate Felix Kaoma.

Newspoint tv