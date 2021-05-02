UPND YOUTHS WILL NOT SUCCUMB TO PF’S JUNGLE POLITICS- Lungowe Tumelo

It’s not in dispute that PF Police has been blocking UPND youths from successfully holding their party mobilization with impunity.

Yesterday, the UPND youths were blocked from officially opening their National Youth Command Center by sending PF Police who forcefully, with threats of gun fire and tear gas scattered UPND youths and denied them access to what is to be their command center.

This contumelious disregard of UPND youth’s fundamental freedoms must be and is hereby condemned with the contempt it deserves.

The animal farm’s rule that ‘all animals are equal but some are more equal than others’ is an archaic modus operandi which is not welcome in our modern day society.

I therefore demand for a fair political battle field. Where all stake holders enjoy equal and unbiased treatment from law enforcement agencies like the police.

UPND youths will not fear nor succumb to PF’s jungle politics and if they are pushed to the limit they will not hesitate to unleash jungle artillery in self defense and in defense of Zambia’s fragile democracy. Cantankerous PF be warned.