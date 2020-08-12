UPNDC – HH /Kambwili ticket is the Trump card



This is the answer to the electoral victory Zambia needs. HH is a front runner but prominent opposition leaders like HK, KBF cannot rally behind him becoz their Godfather instilled in them that Bemba’s are kings. Sadly the are overrating themselves because they don’t understand the generational shift in Zambian politics. The youth vote which is the king maker is prominently tribal blind.



To HH, listen to voice of reason, don’t listen to your inner circle who think you have won the election already yet cannot even help you campaign in the PF perceived strongholds like Eastern, Luapula , Muchinga and Northern province.



To beat these selfish, greedy, tribal politicians HH must embrace one politician that they cannot match in vibrancy, militancy and vigorous simple message that resonates with these regions.

This Person is Kambwili. An HH /Kambwili ticket is the Trump card . – Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba