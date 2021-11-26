By Charles Tembo
GEORGE Mpombo says President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed some tamanga business guys as permanent secretaries.
Mpombo, a former defence minister, said this in an interview after witnessing the court petition judgment for Masaiti PF member of parliament Michael Katambo.
“The 90 days of UPND in power is a complete disaster, it’s a shame actually. What is orderly about their performance? You can see, here is a party which in opposition said will do away with district commissioners. Now they assemble a group of political cadres,” he said.
“District commissioners perform critical functions in government. Now, where you take a guy doing tamanga business in Buteko or Lusaka, what are you doing? You are knifing progress in the back.”
He charged that the current Cabinet consists of people with dubious backgrounds.
Mpombo wondered what would happen in government if all permanent secretaries were party cadres.
“In this Cabinet you have people with dubious backgrounds, people with no political capacity. Permanent secretaries are the controlling officers in charge of resources. He is in charge of advising the minister, the government. Now, if you’ve got party cadres as PSs, forget about progress. Where is the party going to understand performance of government?” Mpombo asked. “If they are not going to change, they will end up like the Tonse Alliance in Malawi. People elect government, so where the hell do they get some dubious Alliance member Mr [Thabo] Kawana or some other people to address the people of Zambia? Which mandate do they use? These are party cadres with no mandate to speak to the Zambian people. Zambians will be spoken to by the elected people, people that have the legitimacy and not people doing tamanga business and make them PS. It is a setback.”
He said the UPND government is almost at zero in terms of performance.
Mpombo also said President Hichilema should be humble enough and move into State House.
“This government is almost like zero. The state of the nation is moving directionless. The Head of State can’t move into State House, is HH telling us that the other presidents are a bunch of political nitwits?” he asked. “For HH to say State House is inhabitable is an insult. If he is humble enough, he should move in. That is the designated house. UPND by its conduct is launching rockets of disunity in the country.”
Meanwhile, Mpombo said Katambo’s victory is massive and would produce more fire in parliament.
He said Zambians needed strong checks and balances in parliament.
“This is a colossal victory because Katambo is a ball of fire and very productive. The verdict by the High Court is a vivid manifestation of the trust people have in his activities. This kind of decisions by the courts go a long way in deepening the tenants of democracy. It is important that the will of the people is upheld. This victory is far the viral if democracy is to develop,” said Mpombo. “UPND, this party is a source of great concern. When in opposition, they were in the forefront to calling for democratic practices, but having massive petitions all over the country! The intention there is to reduce or dilute the substance of opposition in Zambia, and there is no country that can develop with a weak democracy. You need strong checks and balances in parliament, somebody to rise. So, this idea of mushrooming petitions must be condemned and it is a serious indictment against the dismal performance of the UPND government.”
Just sit down you. It took 10 years to destroy. You were not even allowed to speak.
We knew it! When people like Mpombo started patronizing UPND when it was evident UPND was winning, it was for the job he wanted. That was why he joined us. Now that HH has a formidable team to appoint from, he is left ku wire, this useless rhetoric is what we hear. If PF had this useless budget and they were running the government in the negative, what does Mpombo expect HH to do with the current budget? The likes of Mpombo kept quiet when Edgar was damaging our economy, appointing cadres like Kampyongo and Lusambo. Mr. Finished, you will eat your words over HH. HE IS AT A DIFFERENT LEVEL BWANA! It is service to the people all the way.
Wait and see Mpombo, give UPND Three Years and you will see how Zambia will start Changing for the Better. You, pf destroyed Zambia.
When politicians talk the way Mpombo is talking just know that they were eying some positions in Government and they feel they have been left out. I would have have a so called Tamanga in Government than a former Permanent Secretary who served in a failed PF or MMD Government. It is rather sad that Mpombo is judging the UPND administration for the three months it has been in power against that of MMD which was in office for 20 years. The issue of staying at state house is not relevant. Mpombo should have spoken about that issue of state house when cadres from Chawama relocated and defiled state house
Mpombo your vocabulary is not up to your usual self. You are getting old.
Dear Mr. Mpombo,
This short note carries the message to you Sir, seat down in your lazy man chair and reason before you talk and end up annoying the people of Zambia. What shame has UPND done to you? What sort of batch UPND done to you? Show your bitterness to any indefinite or unknown location or to hell. PF tormented us remorselessly and you still want to clap for hooliganism? Shame on you sir. Zambians are now enjoying the peace which you overleaped and now you are allover freely divvying up your half baked and deceptive subject matter. Join PF and the luck may be yours as they are desperately looking for a party president. Shut up and stop misleading Zambia.
A lot of talk Sir but no substance. If what you are saying about carderism was true then you should have opposed the appointment as Minister of Lusaka province of Bowman Lusambo during the last administration. But as usual you had no guts to do so. By self confession he was and still is biggest boot licker cader under PF.
Now of course a dignified cader MP. And there is nothing wrong with this. Hats off to him for pulling it off it just goes to show the man has a functioning brain. He is intelligent.
So we known you are just playing politics. Secondly I don’t understand this talk about experience in government. Every political party that has won our elections had a president that was raw, he had to learn being a President. Unfortunately because of some minister doing the hooping and jumped from one party to another they evidently took their inefficiencies with them into a new government.
So let’s be factual about issue and not twist things we can see with our own eyes to be true.
For instance are you refusing that the announcement to stop caders from taking over government assets such as market shops and bus stations built by the local government was not an achievement.
Over 2 million kwacha instantly going back to the government institutions from one announcement. Man that’s a demonstration of power right there. I think even if you are angry at least acknowledge this to be score by your friends. It was never done during your rule imagine. Therefore our expectations of full performance by this government is high because if they could do all this by issuing an instruction what more when they put pen to paper and follow through the plan. It will be amazing. It is a possibility and a risk we are ready to take. So buckle up and join in the ride it maybe bumpy but worth while at least we are going forward and not backwards.