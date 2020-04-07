By Rhodah Mvula

United Party for National Development (UPND) Councillor for Bulilo Ward in Chilubi District in Northern Province Albert Chileya Lwanga has resigned from his position.

Mr. Lwanga says he has resigned because the Party he belongs to does not have any tangible agenda for Chilubi and has not been supportive to him as a councillor.

Chilubi Town Council Chairperson Daniel Mwila has confirmed receipt of the resignation letter.

Council Secretary Thinkwell Mutale is expecting to write to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) informing the commission on the development.