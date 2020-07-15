PF media director Sunday Chanda says the desperation levels of the opposition UPND desperation have reached alarming levels and they are becoming Zambia’s number one threat to national security.
Mr Chanda stated this evening that the level of sponsored hate, venom and falsehoods generated against President Edgar Lungu is part of the Opposition’s scheme to reduce Zambia to ashes and trigger regime change.
“UPND, after losing elections six times in a row to a democratic process, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016 is now ready to set Zambia ablaze just to form Government. There is no doubt that UPND has auctioned Zambia to the highest bidder and are desperate to sponsor falsehoods against Zambia in order to make the Country ungovernable. The damage UPND and its financiers have occasioned on Zambia especially in international media is grave and it must be stopped. They are under pressure to deliver to their funders and one of the tick boxes is to create tension and make Zambia ungovernable. The period between now and the next election will see UPND and its financiers sponsor falsehoods and propaganda against Government and His Excellency President Edgar Lungu in particular,” Mr Chanda has stated.
“We ask Zambians, especially the Church, to denounce UPND’s dangerous desperation because it’s a serious risk to national security.”
Who are you trying to fool? How does a winning party be desperate, desperate for what? The desperate ones are you in PF bcos you do not want to exit corridors of power but everything points to your exiting. Even the road infrastructure on which you are banking for your campaign won’t help, you have built roads by corruption and this is everywhere showing. Pointing at any road you built is now pointing at PF corruption!!! Yaba! What a desperate situation for these thieves. You are indeed desperate as time is catching up with you. On the other hand, every minute passing by is a joyous time for the UPND as it represents a step closer to assuming state power. How then can the UPND be desperate. Please next time don’t speak in parables, just tell the nation exactly what you want to tell us. It is clear here that you have just failed to face the truth, you actually meant to say PF IS DESPERATE.