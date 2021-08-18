UPND’s EMPHATIC WIN PROOF THAT ZAMBIANS WERE TIRED OF PFs TYRANNY, CORRUPTION – TIZ

By Ulande Nkomesha,

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says UPND’s win in the recently held general elections is an indication that Zambians had enough of the tyranny, lawlessness and corruption under the PF regime.

In a statement, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe further said UPND’s victory reflects the will of the majority Zambians.

“As Transparency International Zambia we would like to offer our congratulations to Mr Hakainde Hichilema on his election as the seventh President of the Republic of Zambia. We would also like to congratulate the UPND for winning the just ended 12th August elections,” Nyambe said.

“We think the UPND’s win reflects the will of the majority of the people. What this shows also is that the Zambian citizens had enough of the tyranny, the lawlessness, they had enough of the corruption and the impunity that had become the whole mark of the Patriotic Front regime.”

Nyambe further urged Hichilema to embark on rebuilding the nation.

“We hope that as Mr Hichilema and his team embark on what is the very daunting and gigantic task of rebuilding this nation. We hope that they would have taken lessons from the mistakes that the previous regime committed in order for them to be able to put Zambia on a better trajectory. So, we can only wish them well,” said Nyambe.

“We hope that even as they get down to work, they will not close the spaces for engagement with different stakeholders such civil society organizations and others because ultimately it is in every one of our interests to see it that they succeed, because their success will be the success of the Zambians. So we wish them well even as they embark on this mammoth task.”

Meanwhile, former Attorney General Musa Mwenye said in a statement that the last seven years threatened the fabric of a democratic nation.

“The last seven years threatened the very fabric of who we are, as a nation! Zambia is a democracy and the people are king! Some of us risked our lives and livelihoods to get rid of this system that elevated cadres, corruption and cronyism above patriotism, hard work and merit!

And if this system raises its ugly head again, we will get back into the trenches! Some of us helped build the PF and we have broken what we built because it threatened our country and we are happy to see it go. Zambia is a democracy and shall never be a dictatorship,” said Mwenye.