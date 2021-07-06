UPND’s FAILURE TO SEND A ZAMBIAN BASED REP TO DUBAI WORRIES YOUTH ACTIVIST

A Lusaka based independent and non partisan Youth Activist Rudolf Mwanza says its so disappointing and worrying that UPND has has failed to send a Zambian based representative to go and witness the printing of ballot papers in Dubai.

“This shows that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has no trust in his own UPND members, u cannot send an individual from the United Kingdom to go to Dubai leaving your own genuine members in Zambia, its very unfortunate.” Said Mr Mwanza.

He said UPND lacks proper leadership and this has alerted and demonstrated that the party is not ready to form Government.

“The statement by Hon Garry Nkombo was just to keep the UPND Top Senior members calm, after they where frustrated by Mr Hichilema.” Said The Youthful Mwanza.

“UPND should have prepared all the required visa documents in advance but the party seems not to be organized, u cannot have an Election Chairman like Mr Nkombo and expect to win an Election its totally impossible.”said Mr Mwanza.

Mr Mwanza further called on all the youths to support President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government because its the only well organized party in Zambia.