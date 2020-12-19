Sesbeke UPND Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has been found with a case to answer in the Chinsali Magistrate Court.

This is a matter where Mr. Kangombe is charged with four counts of assault and two counts of assault contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on 14th October 2020 Kang’ombe whilst acting with other persons unknown did abduct and assault Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango, both of Mununga Police Station of Lavushimanda District in Muchinga Province.

When the matter came up for ruling, Chinsali Senior Resident Magistrate Julius Malata found Mr. Kangombe with a case to answer in all the counts.

Magistrate Malata has since put Mr. Kangombe on his defence.

He has since adjourned the matter to 23rd January, 2021, for commencement of defence.