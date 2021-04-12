UPND’S KITWE CITY MAYORAL ASPIRING CANDIDATE GILLIAN ENOTIADES SCOOPS THE PRIMARY ADOPTION ELECTIONS AT WARD LEVEL WITH A LANDSLIDE

United Party For National Development UPND Kitwe city mayoral aspiring candidate Gillian Enotiades has scooped the primary adoption elections at ward level with a convincing victory.

The primary adoption elections which were held today in the 32 wards across Kitwe District and contested by five (5) mayoral aspiring candidates saw Mrs Gillian Enotiades emerging victorious with 281 votes followed by Mrs Grace Sampa Malunga who polled 108 while Mr John Kangwa got 32 votes.

Meanwhile, UPND Kitwe District management committee and constituencies officials goes into voting and interviewing of all aspiring candidates at all levels tomorrow at the District secretariat in Nkana west.

