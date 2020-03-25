Preamble:

As nationalists and revolutionary crusaders for the birthing of a prosperous corruption free New Zambia in which all the citizens, irrespective of tribe or race, live in dignity and unity, we were the first to issue a very comprehensive statement via Facebook video more than a month ago. On Sunday, 22 March, 2020, we had another live video address.

We are afraid to note that the spirit of politicking from some sections of our political sphere has already emerged. We urge all citizens to put Zambia first and stop forthwith the culture of issuing alarming statements. Let all official statistical updates, before we render advice, come from the Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, who is not only highly qualified and capable, but also conspicuously committed to combating the pandemic. We can all clearly see, during press briefings, that he is having little rest. Health issues are not a function of fiction, but scientific facts – let UTH do its work professionally.

Our Propositions:

We propose that the anti COVID-19 emergency response be coded “Operation Passover Zambia”. Even though our nation has missed the opportunity to have emerged “coronavirus free”, there is still room to act now and save lives. This being the season of Passover and Zambia being a covenant nation, it is only appropriate that we name the operation as such. In itself, Operation Passover Zambia, is a call to genuine prayers among all Zambians. We have seen how the most advanced countries are being decimated by the pandemic. We seriously call for Practical Prophetic Prayers (PPPs) and action.

In terms of actions, we propose the following:

1. Constitute the Operation Passover Zambia (anti COVID-19 National Task Force) under the direct Chairmanship of the President. In his absence, the Vice President as Acting President can chair the meetings. The Ministry of Health must, of course, be the lead in coordinating the response.

2. Constitute Operational Passover Zambia task forces in all the districts (not the province) under the chairpersonship of mayors or council chairpersons; the same nomenclature should be replicated at ward level under the chairpersonships of councillors.

3. Open a special account for the operation and advertise it so that donations can be sent to the same.

4. Defence and security wings (intelligence community) must be part of the committees at all levels.

5. Appoint independent auditors for internal audits so that all transactions are quickly audited before expenditures. These auditors must serve under the aegis of the Auditor General.

6. All anti-corruption agencies must also sit on these committees as part of their routine work.

7. Provide supplementary funding to SMART Zambia immediately to ensure that e-government is rolled out to all sectors including local authorities so that we can cut down on the number of people physically going to government offices.

8. Allocate resources to the telemedicine programme in the defence forces (Maina Soko) for remote examinations by experts across Zambia – This is cost-effective. This programme must be scaled-up to all COVID-19 centres including quarantine centres. The same telemedicine technologies can also work for teleconferencing so that members of task forces don’t necessarily meet physically for their meetings. The military personnel at Maina Soko who were in telemedicine in the USA should conduct emergency training to all users of telemedicine facilities.

9. Shutdown bars and nightclubs completely until all anti COVID-19 mechanisms are put in place – people can still buy from controlled supper markets and drink at home. Bars are unsanitary in our country. Crowd control in bars is more difficult than churches.

10. Employers must scale down on the number of employees who must actually report for work physically. Some of the staff, especially technical ones, can work remotely by way of working on technical documents from home and emailing them to their employers.

11. Promote e-banking and reduce visits to banks.

12. SMART – Zambia must take the lead in educating marketeers to receive payments using mobile money. Ensure that safe spaces are maintained in all public places including markets and malls.

13. Identify Zambian companies with expertise and experience in logistics management and contract them to handle logistics across the continuum.

14. Stop voluntary self-quarantine. Quarantine all Zambians who are coming into the country for 14 days. Schools including universities have been closed. These facilities must be available for supervised quarantine. This must be on the account of the quarantined.

15. Temporarily shutdown borders for 15 days until the situation is fully assessed and all mechanisms are put in place. During the shutdown, undertake countrywide screening under the coordination of task forces. Screenings should also take place in all public places – people going to malls and markets must be routinely screened.

16. Set-up a fund to bailout sectors, especially tourism that are more affected.

All the funds that were allocated to huge sitting allowances for MPs, ministers, Permanent Secretaries and the President must be spent on this cause. IT’S TIME FOR ZAMBIA!

Saviour Chishimba

PARTY PRESIDENT

UNITED PROGRESSIVE PEOPLE (UPP)

#VOTE on the staff #Pankonto! for No PAYE; No Market & TV levies; No tolls on Public Roads; Land redistribution & houses for all Zambians; and power to the people by introducing county-based administration and scrapping off useless statutory bodies.

#Kululazambia!

#OrganisingForChange!