THE POLICE MUST ACT ON THE HATEMBOS’ CONTROVERSY !

Fellow citizens,

We are deeply saddened by the conduct of the Zambia police towards the controversy surrounding the Hatembo family.

We have followed the story keenly and now we would like to put it on record that the Zambia police and other security agencies have not been helpful in this matter. What is even more perturbing is the fact that the police have been so swift in arresting the so called suspected abductors of the two Hatembo siblings namely; Pheluna and Milton but are reluctant to arrest Ms Edith Nawakwi who’s been named by the very victims in a recent video which is now being circulated on social media.

We, in the UPP therefore, join other Patriotic citizens in calling for the immediate arrest of Madam Edith Nawakwi together with all her accomplices so that she can prove her innocence in the death threats against the Hatembo family.We believe in the impartial application of the law regardless, for we are all equal before the law.

Thank you!

ISSUED ON 25-04-2021

Kizito Mutangwa Mukuka

Party Spokesperson – UPP

UPP – Dignity and Justice for all!