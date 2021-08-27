UPPZ President Charles Chanda defends HH on use of personal vehicle.

My take on the President’s use of a Private Vehicle.

Where has he been living since being elected? Is it a private property or state property?

The President is rich and let us take it that he has donated the vehicle to the state and hence it should not be a big deal.

There are obvious security features that must be on the Presidential vehicles which we can’t compromise.

This must be left in the hands of the Zambian Security agencies.

lf they approve the vehicle then well and good and if they disapprove it unfortunately Bally has to park it as we need him for the next five years. This thing of condemning everything must come to an end. Let us be objective in our criticism.

CC

UPPZ President