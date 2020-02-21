US AND UK GOVERNMENTS WARN THEIR CITIZENS ON THE CURRENT SECURITY SITUATION IN ZAMBIA.

UK Government has warned its citizens that there have been demonstrations, riots and civil disturbances across Zambia, including in parts of Lusaka, Chingola and the Copperbelt region. The unrest follows a series of attacks on private residences, schools and other properties, some of which have included the use of gas by perpetrators.

“Don’t drive after dark outside the main towns”.

UK government further says that its citizens should take care if traveling in the rural parts of North Western, Copperbelt, Central and Luapula provinces close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) particularly after dark.

Meanwhile in the US, the government has warned its citizens that there are rumors of ritualistic killings and residential gassings that have led to incidents of civil unrest and vigilante justice in multiple provinces throughout the country.

The US Government further says that reports of rioting and civil disturbances are increasing in some provinces, to include Lusaka. Citizen groups are targeting individuals suspected of being involved in the rituals, gassings, or any other criminal activity. Additional reactive actions include assault and severe injury of suspects, destruction of vehicles and buildings, impromptu protests, roadblocks, and road closures, and retaliation against police forces.

Criminal elements may also take advantage of the unrest and utilize these regional instabilities to further their unlawful behavior – the US warning concludes.