US ANNOUNCES CONSIDERING ACTION AGAINST MUSEVENI.

The United States says its is considering action against the government of President Yoweri Museveni just three weeks after a reelections that saw him emerge with 58% against his close ally Bobi Wine who scored 35%.

Museveni has been considered a US and European countries longtime. The announcement was contained in a publication by New York Time, a publication considered to be a mouthpiece for the US spy agency CIA. The New York Times said that it had received an email from the State department to that effect.

It also comes at the time when US Ambassador to Kampala Natalie Brown held private talks with National Unity Platform Principal Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine at his Magere home the Ambassador had earlier been blocked from visiting Mr.Kyagulanyi by security that was placed at his home.

They discussed the political situation in Uganda, the essential role that constructive political opposition plays in a democracy, the decades-long partnership between the people of the Uganda and the United States, and the political transition in the United States, according to a statement issued by the U.S embassy.

However, Eagle Online was unable to ascertain what kind of restriction and action Washington was likely to impose on Kampala. Last year, US Senator announced that it was considering travel bans and sanctions against security chiefs whom they said were earmarked after being accused of human rights abuse and harassment of the political opposition.