Democrats have won control of the U.S. Senate with victories in Georgia’s two runoff elections.

Jon Ossoff defeated David Perdue (R), whose Senate term lapsed Sunday. And Raphael Warnock won his race against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Democrats’ success has abruptly shifted the outlook for Joe Biden’s presidency, giving him much stronger hopes of prevailing on ambitious legislation, sensitive nominations and possibly Supreme Court justice picks.

Joe Biden’s electoral college win after the Senate on Wednesday evening resumed the process of affirming the results of the presidential race.

Sen Loeffler reversed her decision to reject Biden’s election, citing the scene in Washington, as a mob of the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes,” Loeffler said. “However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider

. And I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors.”

Loeffler received applause from colleagues after yielding the floor.

