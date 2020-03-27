The US Department of State has announced that it is seeking to hire medical professionals, hours after the North American country overtook China and Italy as the epicenter of coronavirus following the recently confirmed cases.

We reported earlier that the United States overtook China and Italy with most confirmed cases of coronavirus, as over 85,500 Americans have tested positive for the virus. State-by-state figures published late on Thursday showed confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US had overtaken the 81,782 cases reported by China and 80,589 reported in Italy. The biggest outbreaks were confirmed in New York, New Jersey and California.

Reacting to increased cases of the deadly disease in the country, the US Department of State shared a tweet in which it encouraged medical professionals seeking work in the US on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on COVID-19 issues to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment.

The tweet reads;

We encourage medical professionals seeking work in the U.S. on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on #COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment.

Medical professionals already in the United States, were asked to consult with their program sponsor (ECFMG) to extend their programs in the United States. Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years.

795 Views