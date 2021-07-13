US GOVERNMENT CONCERNED WITH BEHAVIOUR OF CADRES FROM BOTH OPPOSITION AND RULING PARTY

The US Government has expressed concern with the behavior of cadres both opposition and from the ruling party who have continued to perpetrate violence ahead of the August 12th polls.

US Charge Chargé d’Affaires in Zambia David Young has noted with regret that political cadres have been intimidating and harassing people from one side or the other to the detriment of democracy.

Mr. Young has called on law enforcement agencies to fairly enforce the law to prevent the lawlessness from deteriorating and allow people to freely campaign and express their views in a peaceful environment.

Speaking on the Breakfast show this morning, Mr. Young said whenever there is cadre violence, people need to be held to account fairly adding that political leaders should also come out and condemn the violence.