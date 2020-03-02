US GOVERNMENT INJECTS US$389 MILLION INTO ZAMBIA’S HIV RESPONSE…

As donor confidence in ECL’S health agenda soars.

The Government, under the impeccable stewardship of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will receive US$ 389 million, (K5.8 Billion) from the United States Government through the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR), for the next annual funding cycle which starts in October this year.

This follows the Country Operational Plan( COP 2020) meeting convened by the United States Government through PEPFAR, which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa from the 24th to the 28th of February 2020.

Health Minister Hon.Dr. Chitalu Chilufya attended the meeting on behalf of Zambia.

The meeting reviewed key policies, strategies and activities to be undertaken towards the goal of achieving epidemic control of HIV.

Dr. Chilufya says the meeting marked yet another Milestone in the Zambian Government’s strengthened collaboration with Cooperating Partners in enhancing provision of quality health care services as close to the family as possible.

“The US Government through PEPFAR is a strategic partner in Zambia’s National HIV response which has been instrumental in accelerating the nation’s progress towards attainment of epidemic control of HIV and AIDS by 2020,” Dr. Chilufya says

He says the new one year bilateral grant agreement with PEPFAR, to be signed after the United States Congressional approval of the COP 2020, will provide the framework for PEPFARS funding of activities in Zambia.

In addition to the US$389 Million, Dr. Chilufya says Zambia will recieve additional funds specifically for the Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision care programs that will be granted to Zambia for the exceptional performance in the two programs across the region.

“With the approval of COP2020 comes an opportunity and a platform for the United States and Zambia to engage at policy and strategic levels,” Dr. Chilufya says

Dr. Chilufya says with this support to President Lungu’s administration, Zambian, is poised to achieve epidemic control of HIV.

The Minister of Health paid gratitude to America for being a strategic ally of President Edgar Lungu’s health systems strengthening agenda, and cornerstone of Zambia s aspiration for epidemic control of HIV/AIDS.

Statement made available by MoH Head Media Relations Stanslous Ngosa