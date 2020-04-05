The United States of America (US) through its Embassy in the country calls on its citizens in Zambia who want to come back home to arrange with the Ethiopian Airways (EA), saying the government does not anticipate arranging repatriation flights in Zambia at this time.

“U.S. citizens who are considering returning to the United States are urged to work with Ethiopian Airlines immediately to make travel arrangements while flights are still available,” the US government says.

The US government also informed its citizens to take note that the Government of Zambia has instituted mandatory 14-day self-quarantine and monitoring for persons entering Zambia from any country with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“This includes those entering Zambia at land borders en route to Lusaka to board Ethiopian Airlines flights. Those who have entered Zambia via a land border and have not satisfied the 14-day quarantine requirement will not be permitted to continue from the border area to Lusaka to board flights leaving from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport,” says the US.

“International commercial flight options currently exist in Zambia. U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States should make commercial arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” adds the government.