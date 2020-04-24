US President Donald Trump held telephone conversations with two African leaders about their responses to the coronavirus pandemic

Mr Trump spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya on Thursday.

He offered assistance to South Africa to support its efforts to battle the pandemic and said that the US stands with the people of South Africa in the battle against the pandemic, according to a readout of their conversation.

US embassy is reported to have said that the US has pledged $250m to help South Africa fight the coronavirus taking the total commitment made by the US to South Africa to fight the virus to over R400m.

It came as South Africa’s death rate from the coronavirus jumped by 10 new deaths on Thursday rising to a total of 75.

President Trump also offered assistance to Kenya’s response to coronavirus and agreed to remain in close communication with President Kenyatta.