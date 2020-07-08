U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set deport foreign students in the U.S. whose schools will switch to online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, July 6, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which is run by ICE, made the announcement for non-immigrant students taking online courses during fall 2020 semester.

Under the new rule, foreign nationals enrolled in U.S. educational institutions will have to take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person or they must take the online classes out of the country or risk deportation if they stay.

It was also revealed that the U.S. Department of State will no longer issue visas to students if they are going to schools that offer online classes only.

“The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” a news release said.

“Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”