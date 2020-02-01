“Immigrant visas, issued to those seeking to live in the United States of America, will be banned for Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan.

The ban will also prevent immigrants from Sudan and Tanzania from moving to the United States through the diversity visa lottery, which grants green cards to as many as 50,000 people a year with effect from 22nd February 2020.

Nonimmigrant Visas, including those for Students and other temporary workers as well as visas reserved for employees with specialised skills will not be affected by the ban.” ~ New York Times, 31/01/2020.

President Donald Trump will expand his contentious travel ban, placing new restrictions on six additional countries, just as he embarks on a tough reelection campaign where he will tout his hard-line stance on immigration.

Immigrant visas will be suspended for citizens of four countries — Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, Myanmar (also known as Burma), Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan — while people from Sudan and Tanzania will be barred from the U.S. diversity visa program, which awards green cards to immigrants.

The new restrictions won’t apply to tourist, business or other nonimmigrant travel, according to Homeland Security Department officials who detailed the new updates on Friday