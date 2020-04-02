Washington D.C. 1 April 2020 – The United States is providing Zambia $1.87 million in immediate health assistance, funding which will augment Government interventions against the COVID 19 pandemic.

The funding is a huge boost to the country’s COVID 19 response and will scale up programs and projects in risk communication, water and sanitation, infection prevention and control and public health messaging.

The assistance the US government is providing the support in addition to nearly $3.9 billion in U.S. health assistance and nearly $4.9 billion total U.S. assistance already given to Zambia over the past 20 years.

The US State Department said in a news release that the new funds are a demonstration of the U.S. Government’s leading global humanitarian and health assistance response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are mobilizing all necessary resources to respond rapidly, both at home and abroad. As part of this comprehensive and generous U.S. response, the State Department and USAID are providing an initial investment of nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help countries in need, on top of the funding we already provide to multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization and UNICEF,” the State Department said in a statement.

Issued by:

Eric Mwanza

First Secretary – Press & Public Relations

Embassy of Zambia

Washington DC