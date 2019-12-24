Opposition Political Parties and other stakeholders have charged that Zambia has no capacity to fight the United States of America following the decision by that government to recall back its Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote.

This follows a démarche by the Zambian government to the US government after Mr. Foote’s comments on Zambia’s judiciary after jailing of a gay couple for 15 years.

Reacting to this decision, Democratic Party President, Harry Kalaba says Zambia stands a high risk of losing out from US support.

Mr. Kalaba feels the Zambian government did not handle the issue diplomatically.

And MMD Spokesperson, Dr Cephas Mukuka says the pf government’s decision to have the ambassador recalled was irrational and unfortunate as the concerns raised by Mr. Foote were ignored and misunderstood.

Mr. Mukuka is saddened that Mr. Foote’s fight against corruption and injustice has costed his stay in Zambia.

Meanwhile, the UPND through its Chairperson for Elections, Garry Nkombo has accused the PF government of being intolerant to its critics, saying Mr. Foote was one of the many diplomats that had been harassed for speaking out.

Meanwhile, an HIV/AIDS Non-Governmental Organization is worried that the sour relationship between the Zambian and US governments might affect that government’s support to Zambia in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign (TALC) Country Director, Felix Mwanza says organizations such as his that benefit from us aid will suffer if it decides to withdraw relief to Zambia.