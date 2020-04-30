Oval Office – 7th June, 1989.

In the meeting, President Kenneth David Kaunda of Zambia called for the release of Nelson Mandela, the unbanning of the African National Congress(ANC), PAC and other black organisations, stop internal repression and begin political dialogue with the group. He also called for the lifting of State of Emergency by apartheid South Africa.

He expressed concern that entities were calling for the lifting of sanctions against South Africa, but said the sanctions were important to apply pressure on the apartheid government.

He also called for the implementation of the Namibian Accords signed in December 1988 in New York that would see Namibia become independent.

He also cautioned the USA for sending military weapons to Jonas Savimbi and his UNITA rebels through Zaire against the government of President Dos Santos in Angola. He said President Dos Santos had expressed willingness to hold talks with the rebel group.

President Kenneth Kaunda’s delegation included; Lazarus Kapambwe (Charge de Affairs in Washington), Milimo Punabantu (Political Advisor) and Dr. Henry Meebelo (UNIP Central Committee Member).