Laura Miti wrote;

“I always believed that the Zambian debt stock was at least double that claimed by government, but the confirmation of USD 35 billion is still extremely upsetting.

It seems that members of the Edgar Lungu administration had agreed with each to just destroy our country – te?

Now, it is not under contest that President Lungu himself lacked both the requisite character and competences to hold high office. He should never have been President.

My question, though, is once that major mistake had been made, why did so many people facilitate his destruction of our country?

For such a state of all round brokeness, surely one would have expected some Ministers and other holders of high office to resign, like happened under Chiluba and KK.

But no! They stayed to the end and even gave it their all to have him re-elected.

Why? They knew the rot more than us.

I am thinking, this morning, that no one who held high office in PF should be appointed this term, unless their is a back story of active but quiet resistance. They all need a 5 year retreat to reflect on and repent for hating and hurting our country.

More importantly, we want our money back. Much of that $35 Billion went into private pockets as the FIC and Auditor General reports repeatedly set out. If you add our own resources to that figure, the mind spins. Oh, by the way, there are two institutions that tried their damnest to protect Zambia – the FIC and Auditor General’s office. Without their reports, civil society advocacy against corruption would have been difficult and citizens would not have had the evidence to fuel their resolution to rid themselves of PF.

So, it was possible to be professional even in those hard times, if one loved Zambia. Those that chose, instead, to, for example, vote for Bill 10, which would have kept EL in office, consciously decided to do evil against Zambia and her 17million

people.

Hmm bantu niboyipa mitima😯