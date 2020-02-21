UTH, Chilenje Hospital attends to 68 Hill View pupils after “gassing attack”

THE UNIVERITY Teaching Hospital (UTH) along with Chilenje Level 1 hospital this morning treated up to 68 pupils of Hill View School in Lusaka’s Chalala area after they were reportedly gassed, police have announced.

According to a statement issued to #Kalemba by Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, the reported gassing happened around 09:00 this morning.

“We received a report of alleged chemical spraying from Hill view school in Lusaka in which it is alleged that classrooms were sprayed with a poisonous chemical substance,” Katongo explained.

“68 pupils are reported to have been affected and were taken to Chilenje first level hospital but due the number they were taken to UTH where there were treated as out patients. We are still waiting for medical opinion or finding on the same,” added Katongo.

SOURCE: Kalemba