Zambian Doctors at the University Teaching Hospital in collaboration with a team of Japanese Doctors have conducted two successful open heart surgeries.

The first operation was conducted on Monday with the second on Thursday morning.

According to Dr. Chileshe Mutema who is the lead Zambian Doctor, the patients are both responding well to medication.

Meanwhile, a Japanese lead Surgeon Yoshiyasu Egawa is optimistic that the patients will live a normal life after their operations.