UTILIZE ALTERNATIVE PAYMENT METHODS TO CASH, BOZ URGES THE PUBLIC

LUSAKA, Saturday, September 4, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has noted an unprecedented rise in demand for Cash countrywide during the past few months says the Institution.

“This demand has been more than the expected seasonal increase in demand for currency during the crop marketing season and the general election.

“In this regard, the Bank, in collaboration with the commercial banks, has put in place measures to ensure that there are enough banknotes and coins in circulation throughout the country,” stated BOZ.

