Utunensu

Malawian vice president Saulos Chilima wrote…

This morning I engaged with Heads of Parastatals based in the central region to appreciate the impact of public sector reforms in their respective organisations before we embark on a new reform roadmap in the new administration of His Excellency President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

To fully understand what has been happening, I have requested a Reforms Status Report due on 17th July.

Once this is done, we will be engaging individual Parastatals on a quartely basis to take stock of the gains to ensure that we improve on service delivery to benefit Malawians.

During the engagement, I also noted that some Directors and Managers are on Acting Employment basis. They should immediately be reviewed for confirmation or removed.

I also noted that most CEOs keep on being transfered from one Parastatal to another. This tendency must be looked into. If one is INCOMPETENT in one organisation, they can not become COMPETENT by simply moving to another Parastatal.

The take home message for everyone was that this is a new administration and as such they must not live in the past because doing so will be unnecessarily dangerous for their jobs. This is time to work hard.

Through the reforms, we want to reach a desired state that is responsive, efficient and effective in service delivery.