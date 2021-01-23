By Smart Eagles

‘UTUNENSU NA CHAGWA” LAUNCHED

… with the view to target first time voters and act as mobilisation support group to existing PF structures.

The Patriotic Front has launched the ‘Utunensu Na Chagwa’ which will act as a mobilisation support group to existing party structures.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka, ‘Utunensu na Chagwa’ national coordinator Francis Sampa said the Utunensu na Chagwa will mainly target first time voters.

Mr.Sampa said the group will ensure they go flat out and mobilize the party countrywide to guarantee President Edgar Lungu victory in the upcoming August 12,2021 General elections and retire the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from active politics.

He adds that President Lungu has done so much for the country and wondered why the opposition does not appreciate.

He said the UPND and its leaders have always been negative toward anything done by PF and President Lungu a thing he said is retrogressive to the development of the country.

” Unensu na Chagwa is a support group which has been formed by the PF to supplement the structure’s efforts so that we can mobilize the party. Our main target as ‘Utunensu na Chagwa’ is to mobilize first time voters.These first time voters we want all of them to vote for President Lungu come August, 12, 2021,” he said.

“This time around we want to park HH by 10hrs on August 12, we want to expire the person because he is bitter and criticises every thing President Lungu does,” Mr.Sampa said.

And Kabwata constituency chairman Trevor Ng’andu said President Lungu has proven that he is a unifier and committed to develop all parts of the country.

He said all constituency chairmen in Lusaka have resolved to work together and maximize votes for President Lungu.

Mr.N’gandu urged youths across the country to rally behind President Lungu because of various empowerment programs he has initiated.

He said Zambians should not make a mistake to vote for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema because he has proven to be unpatriotic and may auction the country if given chance to rule.