THE PRESIDENT OF TANZANIA MR MAGUFULI REFUSES PARLIAMENT’S ATTEMPT ON EXTENDING HIS TERM IN OFFICE

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has finally broken his silence and made a decision after United republic of Tanzania’s Parliament deliberated on extending his term in office after he completes his second term in the coming elections.Magufuli Refuses Parliament’s Attempt on Extending His Term in Office.

As reported by this Writer on Opera News, CCM Party’s member of parliament Ali Kessy had caused Uproar among Tanzanians after he made a pronouncement that parliament extends Magufuli’s term further, a declaration that was supported by Speaker of Parliament Mr Ndungai among other MPs in the house

Magufuli has now come out to clear the air on the controversial topic affirming that he will obey the Constitution and pave way for a successor at the end of his term. He further urged Tanzanians to pray for him so that he does not become arrogant and think otherwise

“I request that you continue praying for me so that I don’t become arrogant. I would like to finish my term as per the Constitution and Pa way for another successor as enshrined in our constitution,” Magufuli is quoted by Journalist Millard Ayo.

Reports of extending his term in office had elicited mixed reactions from Tanzanians, some siding with the move while others were pessimistic of individualizing the presidency.