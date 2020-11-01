” UTUPUBA ” ARE CRYING OUT ABOUT THE ROTTEN STATE OF THE ECONOMY MR PRESIDENT

President Lungu, in a bad mood coming off the loss of Bill 10 referred to Zambians who are complaining about his bad leadership and terrible state of the economy as ‘UTUPUBA’.

He said this at the launch of the Arcades fly over Bridge which was built by the Indian government through a post construction loan to Zambian of over K8 Billion which will be paid back over a 20 year period.

The same people President Lungu is calling ‘UTUPUBA’ are the ones who will be paying back that K8 Billion debt to India, it will not be paid back by himself or the PF. It’s the people of Zambia also known as utupuba that will pay.

When a leader starts to insult his own citizens, just know that he knows that he’s lost the confidence of the people, he’s now lashing out with emotions because he knows his time is up.

The problem with President Lungu is he doesn’t listen to divergent views, he only wants to be told what he wants to hear.

For over two years Zambians, the Church and Civil Society pleaded with him to do the right thing on the constitution, he ignored all advice and went forward with Bill 10 because he wanted to use it to extend his stay in office.

Today the people are crying out at the bad state of the economy.

The economy has crashed due to corruption, excessive debt, incompetence, lack of priorities and gross economic mismanagement.

The collapse of the kwacha has made the cost of essential goods and servives especially food extremely expensive, the people can’t afford these exorbitant prices. Prices have shot up 100% in a space of only 8 months, how will people survive like this?

The President is supposed to formulate solutions to these problems and sympathize with the suffering of the people, not calling them ‘UTUPUBA’ for crying out due to extreme economic hardships. It shows that he’s out of touch with reality. -NDC