Uwafitala akaimwena!

We did our face masks distribution in Nampundwe, Shibuyunji and Situmbeko areas in Central Province and people want Change.

We are farmers and we understand their calls for cheaper farming inputs.

A 50kg bag of fertilizer is currently costing them between K700 and K800 but when in government this August we will lower it to K250 and this will lead to more production and cheaper foods. That is how the economy works.

We have a vision and Zambia will be a serious food basket for, firstly our people, region and the globe.

Come August, vote for UPND.

HH aka Bally
