Valentine’s Day: Singer, D’Banj gifts wife exotic car

Nigerian singer, D’banj has given his wife, Lineo, a brand new Range Rover Velar as Valentine’s Day gift.

He shared the video of the moment he gave Lineo the car on his Instagram Stories.

He captioned the video clip, “Happy Valentines Day My Lover @LINEO_DD You deserve more”

In another slide, he was seen carrying his baby daughter with the caption, “@IamBangalee Do All.”

D’banj and his wife recently welcomed a baby girl on the 1st of January 2021.