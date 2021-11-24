VALIDITY OF MY GRADE TWELVE WAS NOT FOR YOU TO DETERMINE, MALANJI SAYS AS HE APPEALS

Joe Malanji has appealed the nullification of his seat to the Constitutional Court.

On Friday, 19 November, 2021, Ndola High Court Judge Kazimbe Chenda, nullified Malanji’s election on account that he did not have the mandatory Grade 12 certificate as minimum for qualification to stand as MP.

The Court, however, cleared him of violence and other electoral malpractice.

Meanwhile, in his appeal, Malanji has stated that Judge Chenda misled himself when he nullified his seat on the basis of lack of a Grade 12 Certificate as that was not the role of the court to determine but the Electoral Commission of Zambia at nomination stage.

Malanji said that Judge Chenda was wrong to raise the Grade 12 issue as it was statute barred and he had no jurisdiction as the qualification was clearly dealt with in his nomination.

He has, therefore, asked the ConCourt to dismiss the nullification.